Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,335 in the last 365 days.

Ongoing Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Two Arrests

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two women in Huntingdon.

Since January, a proactive operation by agents and officers has been underway to target illicit drug activity in Huntingdon.  As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home in the 100 block of Hawkins Lane in Huntingdon.  As a result of the search warrant, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Two individuals were at the residence when the search warrant was executed and were arrested.  Tara N. Smith (DOB: 4/16/76) and Cynthia G. Mayberry (DOB: 5/1/62) were booked into the Carroll County Jail.  Smith faces counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), Possession of Schedule II (Adderall), and Possession of Schedule IV (Vallum).  Her bond is set at $50,000.  Mayberry faces counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule VI with intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana).  Her bond is set at $20,000.

Tara Smith
Cynthia Mayberry

                                                                             

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Ongoing Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Two Arrests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.