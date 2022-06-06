Ongoing Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Two Arrests

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two women in Huntingdon.

Since January, a proactive operation by agents and officers has been underway to target illicit drug activity in Huntingdon. As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home in the 100 block of Hawkins Lane in Huntingdon. As a result of the search warrant, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Two individuals were at the residence when the search warrant was executed and were arrested. Tara N. Smith (DOB: 4/16/76) and Cynthia G. Mayberry (DOB: 5/1/62) were booked into the Carroll County Jail. Smith faces counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), Possession of Schedule II (Adderall), and Possession of Schedule IV (Vallum). Her bond is set at $50,000. Mayberry faces counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule VI with intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana). Her bond is set at $20,000.

Tara Smith Cynthia Mayberry