Culleoka Man Charged with Arson, Burglary

MAURY COUNTY – An investigation of a structure fire by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Columbia fire and police investigators has resulted in the indictment of a Culleoka man, who now faces arson and other charges.

On April 20th, at the request of the Columbia Fire Marshal, TBI agents joined the Marshal’s Office, Columbia Fire and Rescue, and Columbia Police Department in investigating a structure fire located at 100 B East 18th Street in Columbia. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Ralph Sands, Jr., as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

On May 17th, the Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ralph Bernon Sands, Jr., (DOB 12/13/1960) with one count of Arson, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Burglary. Sands was taken into custody on May 24th and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.