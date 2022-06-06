Submit Release
Open for Public Comment: 2021-22 ESSA State Plan Addendum

 

Rhode Island intends to seek an addendum to the state’s ESSA State Plan for the 2021-22 school year. This addendum is for one-year changes to Rhode Island’s statewide accountability system. Public comment on the addendum may be submitted by email to ESSA@ride.ri.gov and will be accepted through Wednesday, July 6th. For more detail, and to read the proposed addendum, please visit our Every Student Succeeds Act (essa) webpage.


