Governor Newsom Proclaims Immigrant Heritage Month 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring June 2022, as “Immigrant Heritage Month” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Generations of immigrants from across the globe have helped shape California’s history and progress. During Immigrant Heritage Month, we honor and celebrate the foundational contributions of immigrants who came to this land to work hard, to seek opportunity or protection, and give a better life to their children.

Home to more immigrants than any other state in the country, many of us can trace our heritage to other nations. From the first-generation Californians of today to those whose roots stretch back hundreds of years, our ancestors believed in the promise of this place. In California, we embrace and celebrate the contributions made by our immigrant communities and acknowledge them as critical to the success of our state and our nation. Our economy, our universities and our communities are all stronger and more innovative because of the nearly 11 million immigrants living throughout our state.

In California, we understand that our strength is in our diversity. Immigrants and their descendants bring new ideas, perspectives and cultural assets that shape and power California and our nation. Immigrants, whether they arrived to seek safety or opportunity, have been integral to the identity and growth of California as we know it. The state will continue to support and stand with immigrant families and lead in building more inclusive and just policies which foster innovation and advance our collective economic and community growth.

Our immigrant communities are inextricably and beautifully woven into the past, present and future of our state. This month, let us celebrate the ways that our state and nation are enriched by people from all different backgrounds and recommit to ensuring the promise of opportunity for all to thrive continues for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 2022 as “Immigrant Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 3rd day of June 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###