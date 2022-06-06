Grow Food at Home with Active Grow 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits for Fruits and Vegetables
Our goal with the Walden LED Grow Tent Kits is to give our customers the tools they need to become self-sufficient and grow their own food and medicine”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of two new 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits: The Flowers and Fruits High Intensity Kit and The Vegetables and Greens High Intensity Kit. These innovative and easy-to-use systems allow growers of all experience levels to grow high-light requirement plants at home with professional results.
"Our goal with the Walden LED Grow Tent Kits is to give our customers the tools they need to become self-sufficient and grow their own food and medicine,” says Taylor Schaberg, CEO of Active Grow. With the addition of these two kits, Active Grow now carries a complete line of LED grow tent kits designed for all major plant groups including flowers and fruits, vegetables and greens, seed starting, microgreens and even mushrooms. “There is no one size fits all light spectrum for every type of plant. That’s why we work directly with experts in their specific fields to develop dedicated lighting and grow tent products for growers that want to grow anything successfully,” says Schaberg.
The 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent provides up to 32 sq. ft. of grow space in a controlled environment with its sturdy, field-adjustable shelving system. Each shelf supports up to 45 lbs. to accommodate grow lights, 10x20 trays, small-medium sized pots and hydroponic setups. Growers can manually adjust shelving heights to meet target lighting requirements or remove shelves entirely for more space. Each tent’s 100% EcoWhite PEVA material is non-toxic and looks great in any setting. The triple-layer design is composed of a 600D canvas exterior, a vinyl light-blocking center and a white vinyl interior that is 10% more reflective than traditional mylar tents and easier to clean. Double-wide front doors offer direct access during watering, maintenance and harvesting, and the Infinity View front windows let growers, friends and family enjoy the entire garden without disturbing temperature, humidity or cleanliness.
Both High Intensity Kits come with three new Active Grow T5 High Output 2.0 LED 4FT 4 Lamp Grow Light Fixtures and six 1/8” Hydroponic Hangers. With a completely redesigned all-PC body, this next-generation fixture weighs just 5.6 lbs. and creates more vertical space with its razor-thin 1.7” profile. All fixtures daisy chain together and use Active Grow’s award winning, universal voltage 120-277V T5 HO Ballast Bypass LED Lamps. Waterproof dual on-off switches give growers the option of running two or four lamps for different plant types and growth stages.
The Flowers and Fruits High Intensity Kit in Sun White Spectrum grows full-cycle flowers (African violets, begonias, orchids, gardenias), fruits (tomatoes, citrus, strawberries, cucumbers), microgreens (wheatgrass, broccoli, amaranth, watercress, sunflower), leafy greens (kale, green butter, romaine, green crisp), herbs (arugula, basil, chives, rosemary, thyme), vegetables (squash, peppers, legumes, carrots), tropical plants, carnivorous plants, hemp and cannabis. Active Grow’s Sun White Spectrum is ideal for every stage of plant growth as it mimics natural sunlight conditions and includes additional red and far-red wavelengths to boost photosynthesis rates via the Emerson Effect. The high CRI 95 light also accentuates plant coloration and makes visual inspection easier.
The Vegetables and Greens High Intensity Kit in Sun White Pro Spectrum grows full-cycle vegetables (beets, carrots, turnips), microgreens (dark green varieties, mustards, radishes, spicy mixes), leafy greens (spinach, mixed greens, red leaf, lolla rosa), herbs (basil, chives, cilantro, mint, peppermint) and hemp. Active Grow’s Sun White Pro Spectrum features a higher percentage of blue light to promote healthy vegetative growth, strong root development, tight internodal spacing, enhanced coloration and increased flavonoid content. This kit is also recommended for the vegetative stage of cannabis growth.
