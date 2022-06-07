Submit Release
Introducing the Nickerson Institute's Corporate Integrative Health Coach Training Program

This new Corporate Integrative Health Coach training program addresses the need for more comprehensive wellness initiatives in the 'new normal' workplace.

Providing a corporate mental health coaching program so trained personnel can provide immediate support to employees from within the organization is vital to addressing this workplace crisis.”
— Dr. Wendy Nickerson
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nickerson Institute Announces New Corporate Integrative Health Coach Training Program — Designed for the ‘New Normal’ Workplace

Research conducted over the past several years in North America reveals staggering numbers of mental health issues in the workplace. An increasing number of employees are experiencing burnout, absenteeism, mental health disability claims, and work-related stress that affects their health and home life.

While some organizations have attempted to support their workers via exercise rooms, improved nutritional offerings, wellness workshops and employee assistance programs, these efforts are falling short of addressing the real challenges of the ‘New Normal’ workplace.

That’s why the Nickerson Institute developed a Corporate Integrative Health Coach training program to address the need for more comprehensive wellness initiatives in the workplace.

“Creating a company culture with employee psychological and emotional wellness at its core has never been more important. People need to connect, feel heard, understood and supported on an individual basis by someone trained in corporate holistic mental health and wellness methods,” states Dr. Wendy Nickerson, founder of the Nickerson Institute of Integrative Health Training. “Providing a corporate mental health coaching program so trained personnel can provide immediate support to employees from within the organization is vital to addressing this workplace crisis. Our program offers a unique suite of modules that addresses the needs of today’s work environment while normalizing the importance of mental health and reducing stigma.”

The 200-hour, 15 module online learning program includes a combination of self-paced lectures, practice sessions, and regular ongoing live support meetings covering topics such as energy psychology, psychological safety, trauma-informed workspaces, mindfulness, cognitive-behavioral coaching, compassion, empathy development, cultural inclusion and more.

Dr. Nickerson adds, “This program is for those who are interested in integrative mental health practices and are passionate about creating more enjoyable, harmonious, and productive workplace cultures, providing enhanced personal development and improved mental health. It’s all about caring for each other and a willingness to share new techniques and tools that can lead to a healthier organization.”

For more information on this program, visit: https://www.nickersoninstitute.com/corporate-ihc

About Nickerson Institute of Integrative Health Training

The Nickerson Institute offers certified training programs that encourage and teach individuals and organizations how to accelerate and embrace mind-body-spirit wellness, human functioning, and self-actualization, while raising their levels of human consciousness and passion for life. The Institute was founded in 2007 and is an accredited organization providing international participants innovative wellness approaches with virtual and hybrid programs.

