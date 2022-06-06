News Item

oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Policy Takes Effect

Posted: Monday, June 6, 2022

The Minnesota Judicial Branch order of April 19, 2022 , and the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative policy providing the framework for how remote and in-person hearings will take place, became effective today, June 6. Going forward, all hearings scheduled and hearing notices issued will follow the policy. Case participants will find the most accurate information about how their court hearings will take place on their hearing notices.

For hearings in Non-Criminal case types, including Family, Domestic Abuse, Harassment, Eviction, and Major and Minor Civil, many hearing types are generally presumed remote. There is a presumption that evidentiary hearings – hearings where evidence is being presented or testimony is taken on issues in dispute – will generally be held in person. Judicial officers have the authority to grant case-by-case exemptions to these guidelines, but only under exceptional circumstances. Read more about Non-Criminal hearing appearances.

For hearings in Criminal cases, each judicial district has developed its own localized plan for providing both remote and in-person hearings in criminal cases. These localized plans will help each district address the large backlog of felony and gross misdemeanor cases stemming from the pandemic. Read more about Criminal hearing appearances.

Treatment court proceedings are generally presumed in person for participants.

About the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Framework

The Minnesota Judicial Council in September 2021 approved the framework for the continuation of remote hearings in some case types. The work of developing the remote hearing framework and the subsequent rollout was guided by the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Steering Committee appointed by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, and informed by feedback gathered from judges, court staff, attorneys, and court users across the state. The work to improve remote and in-person proceedings represents the commitment of the Minnesota Judicial Branch to innovation and transformational change for a more user-focused judicial system.

