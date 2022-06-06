LaborMax Staffing, Sioux Falls Staffing Agency, Announces New Location
LaborMax Staffing Announces New Staffing Agency in Sioux Falls, SD
We plan to achieve quality business for companies and workers all over Sioux Falls. Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building relationships with our clients.”SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaborMax Staffing, a staffing agency in Sioux Falls, has announced that they have open a new location. Their Sioux Falls location officially opened for business earlier this year. At this location, LaborMax Staffing will offer hiring opportunities, but will also offer businesses quality team members for their companies.
The industry of performing quality services is one of gratitude, acknowledgement, and valor. This is extremely important with businesses that specialize in both helping people in finding a job where they can use their skills to earn a good living, and helping clients employ only dependable, well-screened individuals, as well. For years, LaborMax Staffing has accomplished just that.
“This is a big milestone for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients and workers happy,” Jenny Moranga said, who is the owner of LaborMax Staffing in Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines, and now Sioux Falls. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the communities have shown us for our other locations, and we look forward to showing the available jobs in Sioux Falls, as well.”
For many years, the staffing company, that provides much-needed staffing and job opportunity to the public, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by not only the company LaborMax Staffing but because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele and workers.
“We plan to achieve quality business for companies and workers all over Sioux Falls and surrounding areas,” Jenny said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients and workers.”
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Sioux Falls, please visit labormax.net or call (605) 368-1100. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 707 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
