DATCP Appoints Aileen Switzer as Assistant Deputy Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 6, 2022
Contact: Sam Otterson, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220,​ sam.otterson@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski has appointed Aileen Switzer as DATCP's Assistant Deputy Secretary. In her current role as Division of Budget and Strategic Initiatives Administrator, Switzer oversees the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's performance improvement program, biennial budget, and federal transportation issues.

“Aileen has a strong background in public sector budget, operations, and management," said Secretary Romanski. “The DATCP team works to serve as a resource to the industry and citizens of the state. Aileen's results-driven approach will benefit the agency's commitment to strategic initiatives and stakeholder engagement, and I am glad she is bringing her talents to DATCP."

Switzer will take the reins from Eric Ebersberger, who was appointed Assistant Deputy Secretary in 2020, joining DATCP following many years of service at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). As he retires this June, Ebersberger's career includes over 28 years of experience in state service spanning three state agencies and one legislative service agency.

“DATCP appreciates Eric's leadership as the Assistant Deputy Secretary and commends him for his decades in public service," said Romanski. “Eric was a stabilizing force for DATCP as he joined the agency during the global pandemic. He had a steady, dedicated approach to serving the public and structuring DATCP to successfully fulfill its many missions. We appreciate Eric's contributions and wish him well in retirement."

Switzer's first day at DATCP will be June 20, and Ebersberger's last day will be June 23.

