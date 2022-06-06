More about Georgia Parole Board to elect Chair and Vice Chair during the Board’s June monthly operational meeting at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA – The State Board of Pardons and Paroles will elect a chair and vice chair for Fiscal Year 2023 at the June 8, 2022, monthly operational meeting. The Parole Board elects its leadership prior to July 1, each year.

The Parole Board has announced that the agency will hold the meeting in Forsyth, Georgia, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC). The meeting will be at 11 a.m.

By moving some meetings away from Atlanta, the agency is accessible to more Georgia citizens says Executive Director of Parole Chris Barnett.

“We are moving our operational meeting to engage, educate and encourage active participation by stakeholders in the parole process. We want the public to understand how the Parole Board functions. The focus of these monthly meetings is enhancing operations which results in improved public safety,” Barnett said.

The Board’s April meeting took place on Georgia Southern University’s campus in Statesboro.

The Georgia Parole Board’s monthly meetings include operational updates, policy reviews and presentations. The monthly meetings do not include parole reviews, considerations, or parole decisions. Board Members vote parole cases electronically daily.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Room C-115), 1000 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.

If planning on attending, members of the public should check with security at the GPSTC entrance.

For more information, contact the Parole Board’s communications office at 404-657-9450 or email [email protected].