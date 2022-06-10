Popular Music Artist Ainsley Costello's 23rd Single “Two Ships” Released

Now 18 years old, Ainsley Costello is all set to leave another mark with her new single Two Ships.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 23rd single from (just turned 18) Ainsley Costello is presented with emotive power, further clarifying her own style of LA Pop-Rock straight from the heart of Country Music, Nashville, TN. Curated with care, and delivered with her angelic voice that is both powerful and altogether heart-wrenching.Curated with care, presented with emotive power, and endowed with her angelic sonic palette; Ainsley Costello's latest single sees her continuing to champion her own style of LA Pop Rock and bring it into the heart of Nashville.On the cusp of releasing her 23rd single (she just turned 18 a few weeks ago), Ainsley Costello has her eyes firmly set on creating a legacy that stands the test of time. Her latest release, 'Two Ships', continues this trend, and it’s easy to see why. Her lyrically rich, deeply emotive, and highly relatable offering adds another unforgettably heartwarming piece of music into her ever-growing catalog of music.Yet another step away from her original country roots towards an edgier LA Pop Rock-infused sound, Ainsley is standing out above the rest in Nashville. While this offering is undoubtedly a ballad, don't give up on this song too early as it has a big surprise ending (Think "Happier than Ever" by Billie Elish) - You won't be sorry you stuck around for it.Unlike many young artists, Costello is again showcasing her ability to write about and relate to subjects outside of her own life story. Although the heartbreaking theme of 'Two Ships' is a universal breakup song, this one is sung by a young girl who's never been in love or had a broken heart, the track’s delivery does a wealth of justice to speak about how it feels to lose someone romantically or for any reason. “Two ships” is an intimate and authentic, story. Tik Tokers have already assigned the song " said Jack and Rose's, from the iconic Film 'Titanic'. The song is genuine in a manner way beyond Ainsley's years as an artist."I love this song because it feels cinematic in a way that I haven't really explored in any of my other music. I'm excited for everyone to hear what we accomplished with this song and I'm really excited to rock out to it live (yes, we are going to rock out to a ballad!)" ~ Ainsley Costello‘Two Ships’ is available to stream and purchase on all major platforms on June 10th, 2022.For updates follow Ainsley Costello on:To learn more about Ainsley Costello visit: https://ainsleycostello.com/home For media inquiries, including interviews and all things press-related, please email ainsleycostelloofficial@gmail.comFull Credits:Songwriting: Ainsley Costello, Jake Arthur, Katie FellmanProduced by: Levi BenningtonAdditional Press Photos Available at: https://ainsleycostello.com/press-kit