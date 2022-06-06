Dr. Bridgette Williams Helps Get Bill Passed by Virginia Governor Youngkin to Honor Surviving Spouses of Veterans
Dr. Williams’ goal was to bring awareness about how she was treated following husband’s deathRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bridgette Y. Williams, Ph.D. is proud to announce the successful passage of a bill she had proposed to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. HB 40, patroned by Delegate Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, authorizes a disabled veteran special license plate issued to a disabled veteran to be transferred, upon his death, to his unremarried surviving spouse.
The bill’s inception came from Dr. Williams’ experience of having to hear of her husband’s death from her son after the veteran, employed on federal property by the IRS, had passed away in 2019 and Williams could not make arrangements nor receive death benefits.
Dr. Williams’ goal was to bring awareness about how she was treated and her journey to improve the treatment of a veteran’s spouse. She had written a letter to then President Trump but was unable to get either federal or local help. Thanks to Governor Youngkin, the bill to help surviving spouses of veterans was passed on May 20, 2022.
“A policy was needed to honor surviving spouses and treat them better,” said Dr. Williams. “I am so proud to have been a part of this important bill and truly thank Governor Youngkin for all of his efforts on behalf of veterans and their families.”
Dr. Williams’ husband was a highly decorated veteran, and she was shocked at how she was treated. “I feel like I was displaced, dishonored and disrespected as a military wife. No widow or widower should ever have to go through what I experienced.”
She continued, “When an employee’s marital and living circumstances change, new information should be available to the government employer in case of an emergency. To date, my husband’s assets, including his bank savings, have never been made available to me and, to add insult to injury, at my husband’s funeral, his employer disregarded me and gave my husband’s personal belongings to one of my sons rather than to me. I believe this is a violation of the law. My husband’s belongings rightly should have been given to me as his spouse, and in a more formal and professional arrangement such as sending a certified mail directly to me would have been more appropriate. Because of this government bureaucracy nightmare, I have had to fight long and hard to receive the government death benefits that legally belong to me and should have been automatically provided.”
About Dr. Bridgette Y. Williams, Ph.D.
Dr. Williams holds a Virginia license as a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor (CSAC) and Acu Detox Specialist (ADS). She also holds the highest credential in substance abuse, MAC (Master Addiction Counselor), through the National Certification Commission of Addicted Professions (NCC AP), SAP-DOT Provider. Dr. Williams is the author of "The Shepherd's Pie," which is coming out soon.
