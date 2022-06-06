Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Announce 202 for Peace Campaign for a Safer, Stronger Summer

(Washington, DC) On Friday, June 3, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will come together with community members, peacemakers, and District leaders on Gun Violence Awareness Day to announce 202 for Peace, a summer-long, citywide gun violence awareness campaign designed to connect residents who are vulnerable to violence to available resources, engage the community in efforts aimed at keeping DC youth safe, and provide a platform for the families of the victims of violence to voice a shared and common vision for peace.

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget invests more than $80 million in non-police interventions, including $13.5 million to expand recreation opportunities, particularly for young people, and increase access to high-quality programming that keeps residents safe and engaged. The Mayor’s budget also invests in extending meaningful learning opportunities to District youth when they are outside of school, including: 

  • $6.4M to continue the expansion of the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program 
  • $5M to extend out-of-school time grant opportunities and preserve continuity to youth programming 
  • $3.9M to expand out-of-school-time recreation programs provided by DPR and community-based organizations, focusing on athletics, visual arts, performing arts, e-sports, culinary arts, other programming of interest 

In addition to these youth-centered investments, the District’s new budget includes $2 million to hire 20 Life Coaches to provide intensive and high-quality care coordination services for the approximately 200 residents identified to be most vulnerable to violent crime. 

To learn more about the 202 for Peace campaign, please visit 202forPeace.dc.gov.  

When:

Friday, June 3, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention  
Delano Hunter, Director, Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement 
Ron Moten, Founder, Don’t Mute DC  
Crystal McNeal, Violence Interrupter and Mother of DeVon McNeal  

Where:

Rear of Check It Enterprises – The Secret Garden
1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE   
*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope Road & MLK Avenue SE*  

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

