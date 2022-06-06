Mayor Bowser to Announce 202 for Peace Campaign for a Safer, Stronger Summer

(Washington, DC) On Friday, June 3, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will come together with community members, peacemakers, and District leaders on Gun Violence Awareness Day to announce 202 for Peace, a summer-long, citywide gun violence awareness campaign designed to connect residents who are vulnerable to violence to available resources, engage the community in efforts aimed at keeping DC youth safe, and provide a platform for the families of the victims of violence to voice a shared and common vision for peace.

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget invests more than $80 million in non-police interventions, including $13.5 million to expand recreation opportunities, particularly for young people, and increase access to high-quality programming that keeps residents safe and engaged. The Mayor’s budget also invests in extending meaningful learning opportunities to District youth when they are outside of school, including:

$6.4M to continue the expansion of the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

$5M to extend out-of-school time grant opportunities and preserve continuity to youth programming

$3.9M to expand out-of-school-time recreation programs provided by DPR and community-based organizations, focusing on athletics, visual arts, performing arts, e-sports, culinary arts, other programming of interest

In addition to these youth-centered investments, the District’s new budget includes $2 million to hire 20 Life Coaches to provide intensive and high-quality care coordination services for the approximately 200 residents identified to be most vulnerable to violent crime.

To learn more about the 202 for Peace campaign, please visit 202forPeace.dc.gov.

When:

Friday, June 3, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Delano Hunter, Director, Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement

Ron Moten, Founder, Don’t Mute DC

Crystal McNeal, Violence Interrupter and Mother of DeVon McNeal

Where:

Rear of Check It Enterprises – The Secret Garden

1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope Road & MLK Avenue SE*

