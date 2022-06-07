Resurface Labs Announces Security Advisory Board Members
Cybersecurity experts to guide strategy and roadmap in fast-growing API security market.BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resurface Labs Inc, provider of continuous API security, announces the formation of its Security Advisory Board to accelerate API security product direction and cybersecurity best practices.
The Security Advisory Board will contribute cybersecurity experience and knowledge to guide Resurface product direction and contribute to corporate strategy.
The Resurface Security Advisory Board is comprised of leading practical experts in cybersecurity:
• Ben Beaston, CISO, Commercial Bank, focused on cyber risk management and strategies.
• James Carder, CISO at LogRhythm, ICIT Fellow, Forbes Technology Council Member, Colorado Technology Association CISO
of the Year and Finalist for the SC Media Security Executive of the Year.
• Eyas Hawari, Managing Director, Immersive Labs, implementing and managing Cybersecurity programs across enterprise,
government, and SMB sectors.
• Bashar Hawwari, President at MDS Saudi Arabia, General Manager of MDS for Computer Systems is a cybersecurity veteran
overseeing large, complex software implementations.
• Chris Hughes, CISO & Co-Founder, Aquia, Cloud Security Leader, Cybersecurity Professor, 15 years of Cybersecurity
expertise in the public and private sector, with a strong focus on Cloud Architecture and Security.
• Simon Hunt, CPO, Security Scorecard. Mission: Dedicated to stopping cybercriminals from getting rich.
• Matt Konda, CEO at Jemurai, makers of SecurityProgram.io, member of the OWASP board for four years, chair for two.
• Craig L. Koon, Cyber Risk Evangelist, creating innovative solutions for highly complex problems through people,
process, technology, and data.
• Steve Martin, CISM, CISSP, CRISC with deep expertise in securing open-networked environments.
• Kevin Patel, CISO, MeridianLink, hands-on experience designing and building security programs across all disciplines
and functions.
• Holly Rollo, CEO, Surge Strategies, former SVP & CMO at RSA and Fortinet, and VP at FireEye, driving GTM strategies
and transformational growth in cybersecurity across public and private sectors.
• Richard Stiennon, Author of Security Yearbook 2022, leveraging his deep IT experience and knowledge, Richard has
presented on cybersecurity in 29 countries on six continents.
APIs present the largest attack vector according to Gartner, yet are largely overlooked when applying security protocols.
Top challenges in API security:
• APIs are often unmanaged – Rapid growth outstrips the ability to govern them
• APIs are unsecure – A third of APIs are deployed without input from security teams
• API-specific security expertise is either lacking or severely limited
Simon Hunt, Resurface Security Advisory Board member, outlines the increasingly sophisticated threat landscape:
"As more traditional defense methods continue to succeed against commodity attacks, the more sophisticated and dedicated cybercriminals are looking for less-protected niches to infiltrate our companies. APIs remain an attractive target given the velocity they are implemented with, and the general lack of robust visibility, audit, and defense that CISOs demand from more well-understood targets."
Directly addressing that gap, Resurface extends perimeter security, solving for API security at runtime, providing complete context for API traffic to understand valid user actions vs. attacks and threats. Rules-based signatures identify OWASP Top10 security violations, with zero-day alerting with complete data security patterns and behaviors.
Resurface Labs Inc. Detect and respond to API threats and risk in real-time with Resurface continuous API scanning. Purpose-built for API data, Resurface captures complete request and response payloads (including GraphQL) to instantly see threats and failures. Get alerts on data breaches for zero-day detection and response. Find out more at resurface.io.
