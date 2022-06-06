LA Sheriff Candidate Eric Strong Releases Plans for Change in First 100 Days of Office
Eric Strong releases his outline of plans to make change with messaging, audits, reviews and rebuilding relationships. Says he can get to work on day one.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Sheriff candidate Eric Strong has plans and goals for his first 100 days in office and is releasing his list of those plans.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been the subject of recent news reports about abuse of power, cover-ups, deputy gangs, jail abuses, shootings of unarmed citizens, and deputies under criminal charges. The LA Sheriff’s Department is full of internal turmoil and needs a complete overhaul and fast. While some candidates have never worked inside the Sheriff’s Department still others have been long removed for close to a decade. Eric Strong is the candidate that can get to work on day one, and he has been working with community stakeholders to develop plans for day one. Here is his list of plans for his first 100 days.
Eric Strong has an immediate plan to send a message that deputy gangs must stop and he will address expectations and accountability. He goes on to list over 30 immediate plans to commence audits of the budget, personnel, and equipment such as the department’s fleet. There are plans to review disciplinary processes, investigations and to review past significant uses of force and shootings wherein Eric Strong says, “I have little confidence that the current sheriff has come to the proper conclusions and determinations in many of these cases. Especially after what we have seen with the mishandling of several incidents including the Kobe and Gigi Bryant crash scene photos, how hard he fought to bring back a fired deputy, and the most recent allegations of his attempt to cover-up a use of force incident similar to that in the George Floyd killing.” Strong's plans also include rebuilding relationships with the Board of Supervisors, Office of Inspector General, and the Civilian Oversight Commission, as well as to convene community stakeholders groups. The plans also mention bringing about nationwide best practices to an outdated system.
Eric Strong is a former Internal Affairs investigator and was the lead investigator of the LA Sheriff’s Department largest investigation involving deputy gangs. He was also the Unit Commander of the department’ Advocacy Bureau and oversaw the process and responsibility for reviewing all cases with the potential for significant discipline and/or liability including sexual harassment, employee misconduct, significant uses of force, and shootings. Strong knows that the problems are not the actual policies as written. The problem is in the efforts and great lengths leadership goes through to justify bad behavior. Issues within the Sheriff’s Department’s leadership have been on display for a long time with many stories about cronyism, pay to play promotional systems and former Sheriff Leroy Baca and his Undersheriff Paul Tanaka both went to prison. Strong says “The issues with deputy gangs and misconduct have been going on for a long time and what we are seeing is a direct by-product of decades of failed leadership. Specifically, the leadership of some candidates who sat in some of the highest positions and are claiming they will fix things that they overlooked and ignored when they had opportunity and the authority to do something.” Strong was also the Unit Commander for a time at the Audit and Accountability Bureau and said he knows the capabilities of the department’s internal oversight. Strong says of Audits and Accountability, “when put to proper use, this bureau is a valuable tool in identifying the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for improvement within the LA Sheriff’s Department.
Strong brings close to 30 years of law enforcement experience spanning three police agencies. He has the character and track record for speaking up against unethical behavior and can get to work on day one. Strong has extensive experience in patrol, courts, jail operations, SWAT, youth programs, training, Internal Affairs, risk management and analysis, and internal auditing. Strong has a Bachelor of Science in Management, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, LA County University Management Development Program, Blue courage Leadership and the Pepperdine School of Law Conflict Resolution course. He has over 10,000 training and education hours in police principles and practices. His experience and education combined with personal life experiences of growing up in LA County being profiled and roughed up by police, being a victim of crime and having family members who have suffered from addiction and been incarcerated is what gives Eric Strong a true 360-degree perspective of what is needed to build the bridge between LA County communities and the Sheriff’s Department.
Eric Strong is endorsed by a number of elected officials, business owner, community activists/advocates, democratic clubs, and organizations looking for real change. Strong is also endorsed and supported by music icon Stevie Wonder.
