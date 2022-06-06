Buying Buddy IDX CRM Launches an enhanced WordPress IDX plugin
Buying Buddy IDX CRM (https://BuyingBuddy.com) now offers an enhanced WordPress IDX plugin for realtors.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying Buddy IDX CRM (https://buyingbuddy.com) real estate lead capture and customer relationship management (CRM) system now offers an enhanced WordPress IDX plugin. With the Buying Buddy IDX plugin installed on WordPress, agents can embed MLS search, property listings, lead capture forms, and other widget functions on their real estate website pages and blog articles. The new enhanced plugin delivers a significantly faster load time and additional configurable SEO options.
Buying Buddy now gives brokers the most accurate and robust, up-to-date data for displaying MLS real estate listings and marketing properties online. The enhanced WordPress IDX plugin aims to standardize how real estate listing information is shared online and gives real estate agents endless marketing possibilities.
“We are extremely excited to offer our IDX and CRM services now utilizing an enhanced WordPress IDX plugin,” said Paul Eastwood, Founder of the Buying Buddy IDX / CRM suite.
“This update will give real estate agents the most secure, reliable IDX data available. And, agents can use that data to attract new leads and clients, online.”
The IDX plugin and Real Estate CRM software seamlessly embeds property search and display functions, and is available as a WordPress IDX plugin, Squarespace IDX plugin, Weebly IDX Plugin, Joomla IDX Plugin, PHP IDX Plugin, or for any HTML site.
Buying Buddy conducts frequent, webinar presentations of the IDX CRM suite, during which real estate agents can see how to transform their website into a lead capture machine and automate lead management/follow-up.
