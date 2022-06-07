“The Man Under the Radar” published by Chiselbury
The story of Jack Nissenthal – the VC that never was
Nissenthall knew so much about Allied radar technology that he was accompanied by 10 bodyguards – if capture appeared likely the Canadian soldiers orders were to kill him.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury is pleased to announce the publication of “The Man Under the Radar”, by Linda Nissen Samuels. It tells the story of Jack Nissenthall, a Radar expert who volunteered for a potential suicide mission to discover the secrets of German radar as a key part of the Dieppe Raid, in August 1942.
— Linda Nissen Samuels
Nissenthall knew so much about Allied radar technology that he was accompanied by 10 bodyguards from the South Saskatchewan Regiment because “under no circumstances” was he to be allowed to fall into enemy hands – if capture appeared likely the Canadian soldiers orders were to kill him.
This biography, written by his daughter, draws heavily on Nissenthall’s own account of his part in the development of radar before and during WW2 and its impact on the eventual outcome. It also recounts many episodes showing how his whole life exemplifies dictionary definitions of a hero – as a person of high moral integrity, resourceful, passionate and patient, energetic, courageous, confident and caring who willingly takes risks and makes sacrifices for others. But Nissenthall’s is not a common-or-garden, rough, tough hero – the book also shows him as a love-struck twenty-something, wearing his heart on his sleeve and writing to his girlfriend about their first kiss.
This book addresses the key questions of what made him do it; why was he overlooked by the powers-that-be at the end of World War II; and why was he not decorated for bravery?
“The Man Under the Radar” is available for purchase here. ISBNs 978-1-908291-86-8 (Hardback) and 978-1-908291-85-1 (Paperback). It is also available as a Kindle edition. If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.
About the Author
LINDA NISSEN SAMUELS, Jack Nissenthall’s daughter, was born and educated in South Africa. An award-winning short-story writer, she has also published several children’s books on climate change which have been endorsed by Sir David Attenborough and Dr Sylvia Earle (director of Mission Blue USA), Nissen Samuels is uniquely qualified to write this book, having known Jack for half a century! The author lives with her husband in London and is an artist and teacher.
About Chiselbury
Chiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has over 40 titles currently available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing. Jack Nissenthall’s heroic actions at Dieppe featured heavily in James Leasor’s 1975 bestseller “Green Beach”, which has been republished by Chiselbury. A film of “Green Beach” is in development with screenwriter Jason Delaney.
