Hungarian Model Disrupts Modeling Industry With NFT Collection

NFT Marketplace For Models and Influencers

The first NFT marketplace for models and influencers.

This is the best opportunity to invest in the future of the modeling industry. What Renata Hamikus is doing is remarkable and it is hard to believe that big brands didn't get into this before.” — @Cryptomacy

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renata Hamikus, the 20 years old Hungarian model, recently released an NFT collection of her personal pictures with a small but very smart twist, instead of using one of the existing NFT marketplaces like Opensea or Rarible, she decided that the modeling industry needed its own NFT marketplace.

Finally, an NFT Marketplace that offers much more than cartoon characters and pixeled figures.

The beautiful model has created a platform that models and influencers can use to sell their own NFTs. Models and influencers bring millions of dollars to products and companies by promoting or recommending their products, this industry is without a doubt a very profitable one. And now they will have the chance to sell and promote their own NFTs easily.

RenataHamikus.com is currently the website of the NFT marketplace where a few other models have already listed their NFTs.

Before even launching the website, the domain Modelsea.io was acquired by the Hungarian model with the intention to start the project as a real company and not only as a personal website. According to the information on her page, the change of the brand will start anytime soon, although at this precise moment both URLs are already pointing out to the NFT marketplace of the model entrepreneur.

ModelSea will be the name of the new brand for this project to make it more neutral and appealing for new models and influencers to be able to offer their own NFTs without feeling like they are being shadowed by the Hungarian entrepreneur.

As a part of the strategy, ModelSea will be much more than only an NFT Marketplace, it is in the roadmap to create a decentralized platform for clients and companies to connect with models, influencers, and new talent that usually model agencies don't even consider to work with.

“We are not only selling digital pictures. We are selling access to the global modeling and fashion industry. Every NFT owner will get access to exclusive fashion and modelings events around the world, become part of a private Discord community hosted by me and other top models, and get a Meet-n-Greet video call with the model of their preference. The model industry has been working in the same way for decades, today we have the technology to implement a decentralized way to recruit new talent and we are here to make that change with the help of the blockchain and smart contracts.” - Renata Hamikus, CEO

The first NFT marketplace for models and influencers is already running in the Polygon blockchain and people from all over the world can already purchase these NFTs. It is accessible through RenataHamikus.com or Modelsea.io

There is an experienced team behind this young businesswoman. For instance, E. Christian Trejo who is a specialist crypto project manager and has been working on different crypto projects before like Futusato, Cryptomacy and Litecoin

“There is a lot of talent around the world and we want to give those people a chance to be recognized in the modeling industry by offering a space on our marketplace for their best content.” - Christian Trejo, Project Manager.

Some influencers already started to talk about this innovative idea. For example, the TikTok channel @Cryptomacy already made a post flexing the acquisition of one of these NFTs, saying that it is a great opportunity to invest in the future of the modeling industry. Others have also posted about their application and give some hints of possible future collections.

This is without any doubt a project that is worth keeping an eye on. And it adds up to one of the many projects that are disrupting industries with the implementation of blockchain technology.

Hungarian Model And Entreprenuer Renata Hamikus Message