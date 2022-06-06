Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: William Hare Master Potter

William Hare operated the largest pottery business in Delaware, despite not having a large, industrialized operation. Christopher Espenshade’s study of Hare’s work provides insight into Delaware’s pottery industry, 19th-century changes in pottery products, and the development of the modern city of Wilmington.

William Hare: Master Potter of Wilmington, Delaware, 1839-1885
– by Christopher Espenshade

 

