Carmel Foster Endorses Assemblyman Phil Ting for Reelection
The author encourages the public to focus on Ting's dedication to public serviceSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmel Foster, author of “The Awakening: Story of a South African American,” has endorsed Assemblyman Phil Ting for reelection. In a statement released to the press, Foster praised Ting's dedication to public service and his record of fighting for justice.
"While it is true that the media has focused heavily on my personal life in recent months, I want to remind people there are bigger issues at stake,” Foster said. "The bill I testified in favor of, AB5, is still working its way through the commission process and has the potential to have a major impact on small businesses in California. I was, unfortunately, unaware of the conflict of interest at the time, but I am grateful for the work the commission is doing to ensure the bill is fair and does not hurt those it is intended to help. I would urge people to keep their eye on this bill and not allow themselves to be distracted by my personal life."
Ting was elected to the State Assembly in 2012, representing the 19th Assembly District, which spans the westside of San Francisco and the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, Daly City and South San Francisco.
Ting is focused on economic recovery while also continuing with progressive policies that protect and expand opportunity for all, equal rights and environmental preservation. Ting has been a strong advocate for expanding access to quality affordable healthcare, investing in early childhood education and childcare, building more affordable housing for working families, and increasing funding for our public schools. On tax policy, Ting authored Proposition 30, which provided billions of dollars in temporary tax relief for Californians during the Great Recession and helped to avoid even deeper cuts to public education. Ting has also authored legislation to streamline sales tax collection for small businesses, increase transparency around corporate tax incentives and close the "LLC Loophole," which allows some wealthy Californians to reduce their taxes dramatically.
"Assemblyman Phil Ting is a tireless advocate for the people of California," added Foster. "He has a proven track record of standing up to powerful interests and fighting for justice. I am proud to endorse him, and I know he will continue to fight on behalf of the people."
