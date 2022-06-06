NMS Consulting Named as 2022 Top Consulting Firm Working In Middle East
The ranking identifies the Middle East’s top consultancies across 40 sectors and 40 practice areas.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NMS Consulting, Inc. (“NMS”), a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm announced today that it has been ranked among the Top Consulting firms working in the Middle East by Consultancy.org, the world’s premier platform for the consulting industry. In its inaugural edition, ConsultancyME selected NMS from more than 500 firms ranging from the world’s most well-known brands to boutiques and small niche players. The ranking identifies the Middle East’s leading consultancies across 40 sectors and 40 practice areas.
NMS was selected in the following practice areas; Change Management, Corporate Governance, Data Science, Digital, Marketing, Process Management, Project Management, Restructuring, and Sales. The sectors for which NMS was selected for include Agriculture, Automotive, Banking, Energy, Financial Services, Media, Pharma & Life Sciences, Private Equity, and Transport & Logistics.
All consulting firms with a project footprint in the Middle East qualified for the ranking. The ranking was performed and compiled through the world’s and region’s largest database of stakeholder views and firm capabilities in the consulting industry. Scores were based on the views from executives and consultants with assessments based on firm capabilities, reputation, analyst benchmarks, industry recognition, thought leadership and more.
NMS Founder, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy, Trevor M. Saliba stated, “We are honored to have been selected as a 2022 Top Consulting Firm in the Middle East. Our dedication to growing in the region, specifically in the Turkey and UAE markets, has proven to be effective and beneficial for all our clients throughout the region. We look forward to continuing our regional expansion while serving our current and new clients in the private and public sectors.”
Aykut Cakir, Senior Partner, Managing Director and Head of MENA Region of NMS, and based in the firm’s Istanbul office commented, “As the world is transitioning and recovering from the global pandemic, we have seen many positive changes within the Middle East for both inbound and outbound investment opportunities, and overall growth. We are honored to be recognized among the Top Consulting Firms working in the Middle East”.
About NMS Consulting
NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory focused on delivering client solutions across four business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, strategic communications and tax advisory. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.
For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.
