COVID-19 Daily Update 6-6-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 6, 2022, there are currently 2,547 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,977 deaths attributed to COVID-19.





DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 94-year old female from Mercer County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (165), Boone (23), Braxton (8), Brooke (26), Cabell (164), Calhoun (9), Clay (6), Doddridge (8), Fayette (60), Gilmer (10), Grant (11), Greenbrier (40), Hampshire (30), Hancock (26), Hardy (10), Harrison (131), Jackson (13), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (299), Lewis (18), Lincoln (21), Logan (36), Marion (101), Marshall (33), Mason (53), McDowell (22), Mercer (126), Mineral (37), Mingo (23), Monongalia (168), Monroe (16), Morgan (9), Nicholas (62), Ohio (68), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (3), Preston (52), Putnam (70), Raleigh (159), Randolph (18), Ritchie (12), Roane (24), Summers (16), Taylor (26), Tucker (1), Tyler (14), Upshur (32), Wayne (37), Webster (7), Wetzel (41), Wirt (3), Wood (62), Wyoming (48). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.