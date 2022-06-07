EdenCrete®, a Carbon Nanotube Concrete Admixture, Now Available at Select Lowe’s Locations in Oregon
Eden Innovation’s EdenCrete®, Proven on Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure Projects, Now Available to DIYers and Pro Contractors
Eden Innovations (ASX:EDE)
EdenCrete® is used on residential, commercial and industrial projects and has been approved for use in 22 state departments of transportation.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Innovations announced today that EdenCrete® is now available at select Lowe’s stores in Oregon and will soon be available nationwide on Lowes.com.
— Eden Innovations
EdenCrete® is a carbon nanotube-enriched concrete admixture that improves the fresh properties and durability of traditional concrete and mortar mixes, enabling greener building projects.
EdenCrete® is used on residential, commercial and industrial projects and has been approved for use in 22 state departments of transportation. In one example, the Colorado Department of Transportation approved EdenCrete® for its massive interstate project, named Central-70, where use of EdenCrete® saved approximately 900,000 lbs. of cement, requiring 22 fewer bulk tanker deliveries and reduced the overall embodied carbon footprint of the project by 350 tons of carbon dioxide in just 6,000 cubic yards of concrete.
"We're excited to show both residential DIYers and pro contractors how EdenCrete® can help them build easier-to-place, finish, and more durable projects with bagged concrete and mortar products, while still being cost-effective," said Robert Cavaliero, Vice President of EdenCrete® Admixtures.
Designed to deliver the benefits of several concrete admixtures in one, EdenCrete® can significantly improve fresh properties, abrasion resistance, reduce cracking, permeability and the burden of maintenance, enabling more sustainable, longer-lasting construction.
About Eden Innovations
Eden is a green energy company offering sustainable solutions in carbon nanotube concrete admixtures and bi/dual fuel diesel engine conversions. Eden's vision is to develop innovative, clean technology products to maximize the use of available resources. Learn more at edeninnovations.com
Nate Warren
Eden Innovations
+1 719-361-6890
media@edeninnovations.com