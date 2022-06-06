Berlin Man Killed in Single Vehicle ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

June 6, 2022

Cambridge, NH – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Troop F of a fatal UTV crash on the 7 Islands Trail in the town of Cambridge.

Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with Errol Fire and EMS and a NH State Trooper. The victim, identified as David Baldassara, 53, of Berlin, NH, was riding north along the 7 Islands Trail in Cambridge with a friend, when he lost control of his UTV approximately 2 miles from Route 26. The UTV went off the right side of the trail, struck a small tree, and then rolled over ejecting Baldassara in the process. The UTV rolled onto him before coming to its final rest.

Baldassara’s riding companion and other riders rushed to his aid and lifted the UTV off of him, however it was unfortunately too late. A 911 call was placed and an emergency response was initiated.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.