Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,019 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Man Killed in Single Vehicle ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Levi Frye
603-788-4850
June 6, 2022

Cambridge, NH – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Troop F of a fatal UTV crash on the 7 Islands Trail in the town of Cambridge.

Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with Errol Fire and EMS and a NH State Trooper. The victim, identified as David Baldassara, 53, of Berlin, NH, was riding north along the 7 Islands Trail in Cambridge with a friend, when he lost control of his UTV approximately 2 miles from Route 26. The UTV went off the right side of the trail, struck a small tree, and then rolled over ejecting Baldassara in the process. The UTV rolled onto him before coming to its final rest.

Baldassara’s riding companion and other riders rushed to his aid and lifted the UTV off of him, however it was unfortunately too late. A 911 call was placed and an emergency response was initiated.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Berlin Man Killed in Single Vehicle ATV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.