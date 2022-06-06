Increasing Number of Customers are Interested in Smart Home Technologies: GoodFirms Research
Home automation systems and devices have the most significant impact on real estate, increasing resale value.
Smart Home Office Facilities are Gaining More Traction”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report- Home Automation Systems - Drivers, Trends, and Outlook. This research from GoodFirms elaborates on the increasing role of home automation technology in people's lives and identifies the crucial driving forces behind the rise in the demand for smart homes. This research also explains how smart home automation systems with IoT applications provide homeowners with a new level of control and information about their homes.
The pandemic has accelerated the growth of automation technologies for the homes. Smart home gadgets have made it much more convenient for people to operate their houses remotely, reduce stress, make the home more comfortable and secure, and save resources such as water and electricity. Smart home office technologies are fostering a productive work environment for remote workforce.
"The Internet of Things (IoT) is used to power smart home offices, which combine hardware and software solutions designed for hybrid work requirements," says GoodFirms.
The research has revealed the top trends dominating the home automation market in 2022, like surge in home security systems, adoption of smart gadgets with AI & IoT, health monitoring systems, usage of robotic assistants, smart home office tools, smart home fitness gym, smart light systems, and touchless smart home devices.
"Convenience, easy upgrades, hypersonalization, enhancement of healthy & improvised lifestyle, and a plea for green and sustainable living are the uppermost factors driving the home automation revolution," asserts GoodFirms
Further, the study analyzes the key challenges and user perceptions of home automation; it includes perceived intrusiveness, hacking fears, compatibility & interoperability issues, and expensive technology.
Research also elaborates on the future of the home automation market with technological advancements, like how it is impacting real-estate developers; how smart homes will provide more virtual experiences, and how homes will be embedded with smart home office facilities.
GoodFirms concludes that opportunities for consumer home automation to make life easier and more enjoyable will continue to expand as the technology advances. Home automation technologies have the potential to make homes even smarter in the future.
Key Findings:
–Home automation is on the rise.
–Smart home technology has become more mainstream than ever, and the market continues to grow.
–The number of people keen on automating their homes to make them more convenient will only increase.
–Home automation is pushing the boundaries of connectivity, and IoT is one of the driving elements.
–Easy upgrades and personalization offerings further boost the home automation market expansion.
–With an increasing number of smart devices in our homes and the rising expectations of future users, home automation system vendors need to stay up-to-date.
–The latest home automation system trends are here to stay, and there are plenty of positive outcomes for both consumers and vendors alike.
–Smart home technology offers convenience and security advantages to homeowners.
–Smart homes embedded with automated technologies can also serve as smart home offices.
––Real-estate industry can build more resilient smart homes in collaboration with IoT Service Providers.
–Smart home offices are easing the transition to working from home and hybrid work environments
About Research:
GoodFirms Research - "Home Automation Systems - Drivers, Trends, and Outlook" discloses the reasons behind the growing popularity of smart homes, the latest trends in the home automation niche, the key driving factors for the adoption of connected homes, and the future of the home automation market with technological advancements.
