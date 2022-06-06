Five-Time Telly Award-Winning Music Competition The Mic: Africa Announces Season 3
Calling the hottest talents across the continent to compete: rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, and DJs
With The Mic: Africa, our goal at TBTM Studios is to showcase and lift the amazing artists and filmmakers we discover on the TBTM platform to global recognition and prominence.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , GLOBAL, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of winning three more Telly awards for Season 2, music competition and docu-series The Mic: Africa, announces Season 3. With Gold, Silver and Bronze Telly Award wins for Season 2 and Gold and Silver wins for Season 1, Season 3 is expected to surpass all expectations. The Telly Awards is the premiere award honoring video and television across all screens and established The Mic Africa as a winner, alongside the biggest companies in entertainment.
— Derrick Ashong, Founder AMP Global
Derrick N. Ashong, “DNA,” and his team have built a Digital Media platform, Take Back The Mic (TBTM), that powered the launch of the first music competition format born in Africa for export around the world. Derrick Ashong’s two-time Emmy finalist digital series, “The World Cup of Hip Hop,” evolved into The Mic: Africa, the music competition and docu-series that connects African music, arts and culture with a new generation of fans worldwide.
This season, registration for The Mic: Africa is open to talent from 10 African countries:
· Cote D’Ivoire,
· Ethiopia,
· Ghana,
· Kenya,
· Morocco,
· Nigeria,
· Rwanda,
· Senegal,
· South Africa
· Tanzania
“We are so excited to open up this year’s registration. Season 1 saw Fecko from Nigeria, Season 2, it was YEYO, aka “The Miracle Child,” who took home the golden mic. With The Mic: Africa, our goal at TBTM Studios is to showcase and lift the amazing artists and filmmakers we discover on the TBTM platform to global recognition and prominence. There is so much artistic excellence emerging from the African continent. We plan to work with these talents and other emerging stars for years to come in establishing Africa as a hub for the best in Music, Media & Technology, while expanding our brand to other regions and continents, as well,” says Ashong.
Here are the Requirements to enter:
Entrants will be required to submit the following on the registration page:
Age and Country confirmation
Artist profile username from the TBTM app
Links to social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram)
A description of what Hip Hop means to the artist/group
How to participate:
There is no registration fee but registration ends on June 30th.
Once registered, artists can add their uploaded videos and audio to the campaign in the app for fans to vote on.
Fans will vote for their favorites in the TBTM app from July 1st - 10th.
Entrants can download the Take Back the Mic app on Google Play
or the Apple Store or use the Web App to create a free user profile.
About TBTM Studios
TBTM Studios, the entertainment arm of AMP Global Technologies, has created the world’s first blockchain-based video entertainment platform, Take Back the Mic (TBTM), which rewards creators and fans for building movements around great content. Their flagship program, the interactive talent competition and docu-series, The Mic, has earned 2 Emmy nods, 5 Telly Awards (2 Gold, 2 Silver and one Bronze) opposite Netflix, HBO and Disney+, and a Murex D’Or Award, as well as a billion media impressions worldwide and 5 Times Square billboards in New York City. TBTM Studios has just opened its Dubai office, adding to its presence in Hollywood, Buenos Aires, and Mauritius, East Africa.
