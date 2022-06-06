Global Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% According to the research antibodies and reagents market overview, increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the research antibodies and reagents market growth.

The research antibodies and reagents market consist of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to diagnose and treat different diseases. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probe, solvents, enzymes and others. The companies involved in the research antibodies and reagents market are primarily engaged in developing antibodies and reagents for the application of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and development by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.

Global Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Trends

According to the research antibodies and reagents market analysis, technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry as this will affect the outcome of the research. Genscript announced the launch of an AmMag technology, which is a semi-automatic purification instrument that accelerates the purification process from days to hours. The AmMag SA was developed under the license agreement with Amgen.

Global Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Segments

The global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented:

By Technology: Western Blot, Immunofluorescence, Immunohistochemistry, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay, Immunoprecipitation, Others

By Application: Proteomics, Drug Discovery and Development, Genomics

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography: The global research antibodies and reagents market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides research antibodies and reagents global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global research antibodies and reagents market, research antibodies and reagents global market share, research antibodies and reagents global market segments and geographies, research antibodies and reagents market players, research antibodies and reagents global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The research antibodies and reagents market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Lonza Group AG, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

