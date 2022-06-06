Virtue Analytics Streamlines College Enrollment Process through Cloud Based Machine Learning

The company uses data science and analytics to develop college recruitment platforms that are both convenient and reliable

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Analytics is emerging as one of the leading data science-based solutions provider in the country. Based in Woodbury, MN, this company helps clients associated with the ever-expanding higher education sector through its innovative enrollment management solutions. As the development of such systems requires knowledge from multiple disciplines, the firm has included professionals from data science, engineering, academics and management in their team. This allows the company to deliver efficient, secure and simplified enrollment solutions.

As college admissions are multi-factorial, they can be fairly complicated. The procedure involves assessment of data and records of thousands of applicants. College administration and recruitment department often end up investing months in sorting and narrowing down the received applications. This results in a waste of both time and resources.

In order to efficiently manage the massive inflow of information, college administrations need to adopt modern recruitment strategies and integrate technology into their recruitment procedures. Enrollment management systems provided by Virtue Analytics use predictive analytics and cloud-based machine learning to streamline the enrollment process.

In a recent interview, a spokesperson for the company stated, “The industrial applications of data science have grown immensely in the last few years. Cloud based machine learning in particular, has the potential to revolutionize college enrollment as we know it.”

Highlighting the benefits of the system, the spokesperson further added, “Through cloud-based machine learning, we can develop enrollment systems capable of substantially reducing the decision time associated with the process. The systems can also increase enrollment yield and minimize the possibility of admission withdrawal in the future. One of our clients also had an 11% increase in average net tuition revenue after switching to our services!”

In addition to simplifying college recruitment process, the company also helps administration track the lifetime value of students.

Students with an unstable academic record can be identified through the system. Such students can then be provided with adequate resources and support required to combat the issues they might be facing during their time at the college. Interested institutions can reach out to their team for a demo via phone or email.

About the company:

Virtue Analytics is nationally recognized college enrollment solutions provider that strives to offer comprehensive and affordable recruitment management systems to academic institutions. The team at Virtue Analytics has members with an extensive background in the fields of data science, data engineering, academics and managements consultation, which enables them to understand the needs of modern higher education institutions more effectively.