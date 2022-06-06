Textile Recycling Market Size to Reach US$ 5.02 Billion by 2022-2027 | CAGR 2.6%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global textile recycling market reached a value of US$ 5.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

Textile recycling is a method of reprocessing old clothing, fibrous waste materials, and scarps. The materials are recovered from carpets, clothes, furniture, footwear, and other non-durable items. The recycling of these items offers several economic and environmental benefits, such as minimizing dependence on virgin fibers, reducing land and water pollution, and curbing the use of chemical dyes. As a result, recycled textiles are extensively used across several end-use industries, such as automotive, apparel, retail, building, construction, mining, and home furnishings.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumer awareness regarding the detrimental impact of waste incineration has encouraged the recycling of old clothes, which represents one of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. Apart from this, the emergence of eco-clothes and the increasing automation in the recycled textile industry are factors providing a considerable boost to the market growth. The key players are also actively working to collect post-consumer clothing materials by placing attractive cloth bins at public parks and other such spaces, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Textile Recycling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global textile recycling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anandi Enterprises

American Textile Recycling

Boer Group Recycling Solutions

I: Collect

Infinited Fiber Company

Patagonia

Prokotex

Pure Waste Textiles

Retex Textiles Inc.

Unifi Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global textile recycling market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

