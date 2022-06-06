Pan Masala Market in India to Reach a Value of INR 53,081.51 Crore| CAGR of 3.88% during the Forecast Period 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the pan masala market in India reached a value of INR 41,821 Crore in 2021. Pan masala is a mouth freshener made using herbs, such as catechu, areca nuts, cardamom, cloves, natural perfuming materials, and flavoring agents. It falls under the category of smokeless tobacco commodities and is largely consumed in both the urban and rural parts of India. Pan masalas are available in a wide variety of flavors and are packaged in attractive tin cans and sachets. Some of the commonly available flavors include gulkhand, saffron, silver-coated betel nuts, and sugar-coated fennel seeds.

Indian Pan Masala Market Trends:

The pan masala market in India is primarily driven by the rising demand for premium pan masala and the inflating consumer expenditure power. In addition, the increasing promotional campaigns and celebrity endorsements represent another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the key players in India are introducing pan masala in different flavors to increase their consumer base. They are also offering aesthetically appealing packaging, such as pouches, cans, and sachets, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of INR 53,081.51 Crore in 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the pan masala market in India, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, price and packaging.

Breakup by Type:

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain

Flavored

Others

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Non-Premium

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Cans

Others

Regional Insights:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Jharkhand

Delhi

Others

