LaRose Announces Continued New Business Growth Despite Rising Inflation, Supply Chain Disruptions

COLUMBUS – Today, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 19,337 new business filings in March of 2022, a 33.4% increase from the previous month.

“The hard work and pragmatism of Ohio’s entrepreneurs is on display each month as they courageously create prosperity through free market capitalism, even in the face of challenges with inflation, workforce, supply chain and a global pandemic,” said LaRose. “As new businesses continue to launch in the state, we are working to support them to ensure their ongoing success.”

This week, during a business roundtable in Holmes County, Secretary LaRose met with one of the businesses that decided to take the courageous step of starting a business last year, despite the challenging conditions.

“It really came about during March and April when we weren’t really sure what the virus was and we were stuck at home” said Matt Keeler, owner of Country Acres Mini Golf. “We started dreaming, and through that we said let’s start a mini golf business. It was something we wanted to do for our family, not just today, but for the future.”

Ohio offers a low fee for business filings at the Secretary of State’s office and processes most business filings within a day or faster, with a call center available with evening and weekend hours to answer questions. Learn more about starting a business in Ohio at OhioSoS.gov/Businesses.

QUICK FACTS:

19,337 new businesses were created in Ohio in March 2022, a 33.4% increase from the previous month

50,396 new businesses have been created in 2022 so far, averaging 16,798 per month

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

