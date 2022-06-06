Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,675 in the last 365 days.

Secretary LaRose Spotlights Ohio's Home and Garden Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs in Findlay, Union, Adams, Warren, Summit, and Wayne Counties Are Helping to Keep Ohio Beautiful

As the flowers start to bloom, the days get longer, and the weather gets a little warmer, Ohioans look to home and garden entrepreneurs for help in beautifying their yards and communities. Whether you need a new back patio, some lawn care equipment, fertilizer, or an innovative solution for keeping leaves out of your rain gutters, these six businesses have your back.

Some of these businesses have been around for several generations. and each year they help Ohioans get their homes ready for summer.

“There’s something so rewarding about gathering the family together on a Saturday morning and working on the yard,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Ohio is fortunate to have creative and hardworking entrepreneurs that provide the resources and the services Ohioans need to brighten up their spring.”

If you have a dream of opening a business or becoming an entrepreneur, head to OhioSoS.gov/Business for more information!

Businesses in the Spotlight:

1. Feasel's Garden Center – Findlay
2. Scotts Miracle Gro – Marysville
3. Raines Farms and Greenhouses – Seaman
4. The Black Barn – Lebanon
5. LeafFilter – Hudson
6. Stoller Lawn and Garden – Orrville

Learn more about the Ohio businesses highlighted in May.

# # #

You just read:

Secretary LaRose Spotlights Ohio's Home and Garden Entrepreneurs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.