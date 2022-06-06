Secretary LaRose Spotlights Ohio's Home and Garden Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs in Findlay, Union, Adams, Warren, Summit, and Wayne Counties Are Helping to Keep Ohio Beautiful

As the flowers start to bloom, the days get longer, and the weather gets a little warmer, Ohioans look to home and garden entrepreneurs for help in beautifying their yards and communities. Whether you need a new back patio, some lawn care equipment, fertilizer, or an innovative solution for keeping leaves out of your rain gutters, these six businesses have your back.

Some of these businesses have been around for several generations. and each year they help Ohioans get their homes ready for summer.

“There’s something so rewarding about gathering the family together on a Saturday morning and working on the yard,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Ohio is fortunate to have creative and hardworking entrepreneurs that provide the resources and the services Ohioans need to brighten up their spring.”

If you have a dream of opening a business or becoming an entrepreneur, head to OhioSoS.gov/Business for more information!

Businesses in the Spotlight:

1. Feasel's Garden Center – Findlay

2. Scotts Miracle Gro – Marysville

3. Raines Farms and Greenhouses – Seaman

4. The Black Barn – Lebanon

5. LeafFilter – Hudson

6. Stoller Lawn and Garden – Orrville

