LaRose Issues Warning About Misleading Election Mailers

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has issued a warning to voters about misleading election information coming from the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) – two entities run by the same organization.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office and county boards of elections throughout the state have received dozens of constituent calls and emails about a deceptive mail campaign funded by the VPC and CVI causing confusion for voters. These unsolicited mail pieces mimic official government documentation and contain partially filled-out voter registration forms.

Warning: VPC and CPI are using inaccurate data, sending forms to individuals at the wrong address, claiming voters are not registered when they in fact are, and causing confusion with voters nationwide.

Guidance for Voters: These letters are not affiliated with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office and have no bearing on Ohio voter registration. All trusted information about voting and registering to vote can be found at VoteOhio.gov.

“These letters make better tinder for a fire than effective voter information,” said Secretary LaRose. “It’s dangerous that this group continues to actively threaten voter confidence with their misleading campaign. Ohio voters should know VoteOhio.gov is the trusted source for all election information.”

The Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information have received widespread criticism nationally for their careless and deceptive campaign. Beyond earning a one-star consumer review rating with the Better Business Bureau, this campaign has a well-documented track record for causing distrust among voters (read this article from ProPublica). In the 2020 election cycle, Secretary LaRose issued a similar warning to voters after they received unsolicited absentee ballot request forms with incorrect addresses and names.

# # #