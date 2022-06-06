MoonXBT Listed Optimism’s OP Token, Diversifying User Experience
The social trading platform MoonXBT announced that it has listed the OP token on the platform.HANOI, VIETNAM, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereum scaling solution Optimism recently launched the airdrop for its OP governance token, rewarding early users of the project and other select Ethereum users by sending free tokens to nearly 249,000 eligible wallets. This has attracted attention from the cryptocurrency market.
Many top VCs have anticipated a bright future for Optimism. It has gone through several rounds of financing, including a $3.5 million seed round led by Paradigm and IDEO in 2020, a $25 million Series A round led by a16z in 2021, and a Series B round co-led by Paradigm and a16z early this year raising $150 million at a valuation of $1.65 billion. In a detailed analysis conducted by Messari, Optimism is estimated to have a valuation of $9 billion.
On June 1, the social trading platform MoonXBT announced that it has listed the OP token on the platform. As the third-largest crypto trading exchange in Vietnam, MoonXBT said it would like to be the first crypto exchange to offer contract trading of OP, with a maximum leverage up to 100x.
The listing of OP/USDT shows that MoonXBT products, like the Liquid Contract, have great liquidity and allow crypto investors to enjoy better services and a greater variety of choices. MoonXBT will set the pace with an increased amount of high-quality projects and the promotion of featured products; like Trading Battle, Copy Trading, Social Forum, etc.
Not long ago, Optimism’s official Twitter account announced that the OP governance token airdrop was officially open for a claim. As reported in April, Optimism is airdropping the new OP governance token — over multiple phases — alongside the launch of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) dubbed “The Optimism Collective.” On June 1, the native token for Optimism (OP) – an Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution — began its first phase of airdropping. With users racing to collect their tokens but greeted with failed or delayed transactions, the Optimism team raced in the background to raise the capacity of the network. Optimism stated on Twitter that it would take the lessons it learned from the first airdrop and apply them to the second round. In addition, it said it will also publish an “extensive retrospective next week” detailing what went down.
Without any doubt, the arrival of OP is another landmark event in the history of encryption development. It symbolizes the opening of a new chapter in the expansion of Ethereum.
One of the notable features of MoonXBT is copy trading. With this feature, users can follow the order executed by other top traders in real-time and at the same price without any slippage. “MoonXBT is committed to providing the best trading environment to its users,” said George Lee, COO of MoonXBT. “With unparalleled execution speed of milliseconds, users placing orders at MoonXBT are enabled to complete their trades with no delays. This will help enhance the liquidity on the platform.”
Launched in 2021, the crypto social trading platform is known for its convenient, efficient, and easy-to-use service for trading cryptocurrencies. MoonXBT gained a strong foothold in the emerging economy, landing as the third-largest crypto trading platform in the country in less than one year. Featured with high liquidity and high leverage, MoonXBT is dedicated to offering the most profitable way to users in the crypto market.
The MoonXBT options package offers diversified options products with a simplified trading process that can satisfy the needs of different cryptonauts, beginners, or professional traders. In the options basket offered by the exchange, there is the rare investment instrument - two types of touch options - double one-touch and double no-touch - that are both extremely simple to set up and execute, perfect for beginners.
With the growing interconnectivity, MoonXBT continues to innovate and plans to launch new projects such as spot exchange, GameFi, and DAO in the upcoming quarters. Its COO Lee pictures the future of MoonXBT as a more creative and interactive ecosystem that will be gradually built up on the platform. Acquiring the domain xbt.org, MoonXBT is now stretching its influence and ambition into the global market and the future!
