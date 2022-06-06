Medical Supplier to Launch Greenville, SC Manufacturing Operations, Invest $150 Million and Hire 600
Health Supply US to invest over $150 million, create 600 new positions as state’s life sciences boom continues with addition of medical device manufacturer
We knew that manufacturing site selection was of paramount importance. Greenville and South Carolina displayed tremendous enthusiasm for life sciences and support for this medical device operation.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A packed house applauded the announcement Monday by Health Supply US, a leading government contracting and medical supply company, to establish manufacturing operations in Greenville County at the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s (GADC) annual meeting at Westin Poinsett Greenville. The company is investing more than $150 million and creating 600 new jobs over the next five years. The new Glove One operation will have the capacity to produce 4.3 billion nitrile gloves annually, with the ability to triple production in the future.
— Aaron Petrosky, EVP - Health Supply US
A dedicated health care industry and government private sector partner, Health Supply US works to secure the United States’ domestic pipeline of medical supplies by identifying, sourcing, and delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care systems and federal, state, and local governments. The company’s FDA-compliant products include Class I medical devices and products such as medical isolation gowns and nitrile gloves.
The announcement was the latest feather in the life sciences cap of Greenville County and the Palmetto State. Since 2017, life sciences have become the state’s fastest-growing industry and feature a higher growth rate than any other Southeastern state. More than 1,030 life sciences companies are spread across 42 of the state’s 46 counties, employing 87,000 citizens.
“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,“ said Health Supply US CEO Christopher Garcia. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”
“This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off, stated SC Governor Henry McMaster at the GADC’s annual meeting. “Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies. I congratulate Health Supply US on their investment and look forward to the impact they will have statewide.”
Founded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with a mission focused on American manufacturing, Health Supply US has employed thousands of American workers across nine facilities in five states. Today, the company operates in the U.S. and Malaysia, and focuses on strategic partnerships for domestic industrial base expansion allowing its operations to scale up quickly to employ thousands of domestic workers producing essential PPE.
The Health Supply US Greenville County facility will operate as Glove One with a focus on manufacturing American-made nitrile gloves and will employ 600 workers. The state-of-the-art facility will produce more than 4.3 billion nitrile gloves per year and greatly increase the domestic supply for this critical item – helping to protect America’s public health and national security. The Glove One facility will include nearly 400,000 square feet of industrial manufacturing and distribution space and will be located at 1 Quality Way adjacent to Beechtree Business Park.
“We embarked on this critical project on behalf of our nation, and in doing so, knew that manufacturing site selection was of paramount importance to operational longevity. Greenville and the entire state of South Carolina displayed tremendous enthusiasm for life sciences and support for this medical device operation,” said Health Supply US Executive Vice President Aaron Petrosky. “We’d like to thank all those involved from the Lowcountry to the Midlands to the Upstate that enabled this project to find its Greenville home for many decades to come.”
Health Supply US is committed to transforming the pipeline for America’s health care facilities, first responder networks, and Federal, State and Local Governments by identifying, sourcing, and delivering essential safety and medical supplies to frontline workers and those who need them most.
The company is dedicated to reshoring PPE manufacturing as a matter of national security so that overreliance on foreign products which led to chronic shortages of critically needed products during the pandemic does not reoccur in the future.
In addition to the Health Supply US announcement, the GADC celebrated 2021’s strong job creation and capital investment as GADC CEO Mark Farris noted that Greenville County announced capital investment of $1.1 billion and 4,644 new jobs since the start of the pandemic in 2020. For 2021 alone, Greenville County realized $142 million in investment and 1,836 new high-paying jobs, with mean wages well above both County and South Carolina averages.
The strong numbers were validated by an economic impact study released in 2021 by researchers from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina which estimated that the GADC’s total economic impact in the county exceeds $6 billion annually and sustains 64,784 jobs in Greenville County alone. Over its 20 years of service to Greenville County, cumulative economic impact from GADC activities was validated at more than $55 billion.
“Despite COVID, Greenville County and GADC have realized a remarkable period of growth by virtually any metric,” said Mr. Farris. “The $1.1 billion in capital investment adds to our community’s economic vitality, diversity, and tax base. And the 4,644 announced jobs, with mean wages well above both County and South Carolina averages, portend a bright future. Raising per capita income is always a primary goal in our efforts, and we continue to raise the bar.”
“Health Supply US produces and delivers essential safety and medical supplies to frontline workers, our military and those who need them most. Greenville County is excited to welcome the organization as they establish this significant manufacturing facility here, and we wish them long-lasting success," stated Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.
Saluted with the GADC Chairman’s Award at the meeting was Caroline Schroder, Vice President of Business Development & Corporate Services at Coldwell Banker Caine, and a longtime ambassador for economic development in the county. Ms. Schroder’s work has focused on supporting executives and key employees of companies considering relocation and expansion in Greenville County.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn