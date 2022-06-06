BOH FPU® Systems Announces Company Rebrand to BOH Solutions™
EINPresswire.com/ -- BOH FPU® Systems, an industry leader in providing containerized logistics solutions to the United States Military, announced today that it has rebranded. The company will now operate under the name BOH Solutions™ and introduce a new visual identity effective immediately. The transition reflects both the growth of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change and a newly designed company logo, a new website is planned to launch in the summer of 2022.
For over two decades, BOH Solutions™ has provided containerized solutions that reduce container footprint, increase readiness, enhance property accountability, reduce inventory time, and expedite the deployment process with their FPU® System. The past three years have been a period of dynamic growth for BOH Solutions™. Their FPU® Expeditionary Container product line has become the solution of choice for logistics units across the United States Military. This rapid growth has given BOH Solutions™ the opportunity to expand their product offering and capabilities beyond the FPU® System to provide logistic solutions across multiple domains.
“Our name has changed to more clearly represent our vision of providing our customers with world class solutions enabling them to maximize productivity,” said BOH Solutions™ Vice President, Ronald T. Riling; “Our mission to give our customers a strategic advantage in mobility, flexibility, durability, and readiness remains the same.”
Over the past year, BOH Solutions™ have released new product offerings including the Expeditionary Bulk Storage System and Multiple Platform Module. In 2022, BOH Solutions™ plans to continue introducing cutting-edge products, like our brand new Expeditionary Joint Operations Center and carry on the proud history of employing United States Military Veterans.
About BOH Solutions™
BOH Solutions™ is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015-certified business headquartered in Covington, LA. BOH Solutions™ is the exclusive provider of their Field Pack-Up (FPU®) System, Containerized Mission Systems, Modular Kits, and Bare Base Equipment. All BOH Solutions™ products are built in manufacturing facilities located in Fort Worth and Houston, TX. BOH Solutions™ veteran-based team has over 300 years of collective military service and over 200 years of collective military logistical experience providing support to their customers across the globe.
