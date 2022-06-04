UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

MAUSTON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a critical incident that occurred in the Township of New Lisbon, Wis. the morning of Friday, June 3, 2022.

On Friday, June 3 at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying law enforcement of an armed person and two shots fired in a Township of New Lisbon residence. The caller had exited the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.

Following failed attempts to negotiate with Douglas K. Uhde, age fifty-six, who was in the home, at approximately 10:17 a.m. the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the residence and located retired Judge John Roemer, a sixty-eight-year-old male, deceased. Uhde was located in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and Uhde was transported to a medical facility and remains in critical condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

This incident appears to be a targeted act. There is no immediate danger to the public.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and numerous law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about Uhde should contact Wisconsin Department of Justice at (608) 266-1221.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Juneau County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.