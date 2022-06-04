DiponEd Bio to Setup it's Indigenous Cellular Biologicals and Regenerative Medicine Products Manufacturing Unit at Vizag
DiponEd Bio to Setup it's Indigenous Cellular Biologicals and Regenerative Medicine Products Manufacturing Unit at VizagVIZAG, ANDRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiponEd is a medical biotech R&D company with focus on developing cellular biological or therapeutic products and point of care devices for therapeutic applications. Through its in-house R&D, and indigenous technology development the company has developed a wide range of medical devices and cellular therapeutic platforms that aims at solving unmet medical needs. DiponEd aims to transform “treatments to cure '' with its personalized and precision medicine approach. Beside a range of novel ready to go product line up, the company has a robust R&D pipeline of more than 30 products. The company is also supported with various product development grants from the Ministry of Health, Govt of India.
Regenerative medicine is a rapidly evolving science where lifestyle conditions, chronic diseases, degenerative medical conditions etc., are reversed, using stem cell transplants, tissue engineering, cellular or tissue grafts, 3D printing, genomics, nutrigenomics, and other tools. The company has been carrying out product development for treatments of a myriad of diseases like- non-healing ulcers, sports injuries, solid tumors, corneal regeneration, burns, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis of the joints, diabetes, graceful aging, and hair & skin problems, reconstructive surgeries, autoimmunity etc. DiponEd has developed first of its kind solutions to global health problems with a totally local approach. All the technologies, raw materials, and the supplies are fully available in India, inspired by the nation's "Make in India" vision.
Dr Kaushik Deb, CEO and Founder of DiponEd said "Many of the biological devices have shown very promising results clinically, and we are going through US FDA approvals as well. The cellular therapeutics are developed in view of Indian patinets needs and clinical conditions, so that they are effectively - faster, better and cheaper than the foreign products.
AMTZ is a medical technology and medical products manufacturing hub located at Vizag , AP, India. It has more than 150 leading manufacturers of medical devices and other facilities that support medical products manufacturing. It also houses a first of its kind in the world, WHO Innovation Center for additive manufacturing.
Dr Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and Founder of AMTZ said " We are happy to have Diponed set up their GMP facilities to manufacture their unique line of regenerative medicine tech- products and devices. The country is largely dependent on imports and foreign resources for such products. We support growth and indegenous manufacturing capabilities in such advanced areas of bio pharma R&D, through several support schemes, ranging from mentoring to funding etc."
