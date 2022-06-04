Joe Budd Pond temporarily closed

The Joe Budd Pond in Gadsden County is temporarily closed to public access. This closure is due to lowered water levels to evaluate the condition of the water control structure and fishing access areas and for any necessary repairs to be made. A reopening date has not yet been determined.

Joe Budd Pond is part of the 11,039-acre Joe Budd Wildlife Management Area along the north shore of Lake Talquin. It is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Forest Service. The pond is the focal point for the Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center that educates thousands of students and visitors each year about aquatic ecosystems.

For more information on the activities the area has to offer, go to MyFWC.com/recreation and click ”WMA Map.”