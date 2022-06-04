The Province has received the final report from Austin Cullen, the commissioner of a public inquiry examining the full scope of money laundering in British Columbia.

The process for publicly releasing the commission's 1,804 page report is mandated by the Public Inquiry Act. Now that the report has been received, it is being carefully reviewed and will be publicly released as required under the act.

Public and media interest in the Cullen Commission is high and the Province will be publicly releasing the final report and its recommendations as quickly as possible.

Media will be notified in advance of the public release of the report.