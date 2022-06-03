Submit Release
DYRS Seeks Entities for the Credible Messenger Initiative

(Washington, DC) – The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) released a Request for Applications (RFA) for entities to provide transformative mentoring and family engagement services to DYRS youth and their families.

DYRS anticipates selecting multiple entities to participate for a period of one year – starting October 1, 2022 – with the flexibility to renew awards for up to three years – pending awardee performance and availability of funding. Entities seeking funding will receive awards of approximately $100,000 to $500,000.

DYRS encourages applicants to submit unique proposal ideas as the agency seeks to innovate the breadth and extent of services provided to our youth and their families. Proposals should be reasonable and reflect, to the best of their ability, accurate expenses expected to be incurred during the award period.

The full Request for Applications and eligibility information can be found on the DYRS website at https://dyrs.dc.gov/page/current-funding-opportunities. The deadline for application submissions is July 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.  All applications must be submitted through the ZoomGrants system and are expected to be in alignment with the DYRS vision – to provide the nation’s best continuum of care for court-involved youth and their families through a wide range of programs that emphasize individual strengths, personal accountability, public safety, skill development, family involvement, and community support.

All applicants are encouraged to attend a pre-application conference on June 8th. Applicants interested in attending must RSVP by COB Monday, June 6th to [email protected]. Please include the name and address of your organization and representative attending. Monitor the Doing Business with DYRS section on the DYRS website for time and location of the meeting.  For questions or comments about the RFA, write to [email protected].

