69th Disabled American Veterans Week (June 5-11, 2022)

Jun 3, 2022

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), founded in 1920 and federally chartered by Congress in 1932, serves to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, ensures that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fights for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, and educates the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.