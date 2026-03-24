News Release – DOH Observes World Tuberculosis Day: Public Health Vigilance to Keep Hawaiʻi Healthy

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH OBSERVES WORLD TUBERCULOSIS DAY: PUBLIC HEALTH VIGILANCE TO KEEP HAWAIʻI HEALTHY

26-026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 24, 2026

HONOLULU — In observance of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, 2026, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is highlighting tuberculosis (TB) as a continued public health issue in Hawaiʻi.

In 2025, Hawaiʻi had 125 diagnosed cases of active TB disease, an increase compared to 117 cases in 2024 and a low point of 92 cases in 2020, reflecting a national and global trend of increased cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Hawaiʻi continues to have the second-highest TB case rate in the country. Therefore, the DOH continues to emphasize screening for TB, treatment to prevent TB disease — and contact investigation for those who have been exposed to TB.

TB impacts people in two primary ways:

TB infection, also known as latent TB, occurs when people are exposed to TB and the bacteria that causes the infection. People with TB infection do not have symptoms and do not transmit the disease. However, they can progress to the more severe and contagious form of TB, active TB.

Active TB or TB disease occurs when someone with TB infection progresses to the contagious and symptomatic version of the illness. Symptoms of active TB include a prolonged cough of three weeks or longer, unexplained weight loss, fever, sweating at night, loss of appetite and feeling weak or tired. Contact your healthcare provider if you experience these symptoms.

TB infection can be diagnosed and treated effectively prior to development of the contagious and more severe form of TB disease. The DOH has resources available to help individuals and clinicians diagnose and treat tuberculosis.

The DOH is committed to protecting the health and welfare of Hawaiʻi residents against the spread of infectious pathogens by maintaining a strong public health workforce. Hawaiʻi remains vigilant and requires TB clearances for employees in certain industries. Testing to obtain a TB Clearance is available at 17 locations through the DOH. Check TB testing locations and times here .

The DOH collaborates with public and private partners to promote TB testing in the community and to identify those at greatest risk for developing infectious TB and those who would benefit from preventive treatment: immigrants, migrants, those living in group shelter settings (such as those in homeless shelters and in the prisons), and those with comorbid conditions (such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or a weakened immune system). Through these collaborative efforts with our community partners, the DOH Tuberculosis Control Program seeks to prevent late diagnoses, lasting lung damage and deaths, end transmission of this airborne infection in our communities, and work towards the global goal of ending TB for all.

The DOH TB Program is part of the Communicable Disease and Public Health Nursing Division (CDPHND). The program’s mission is to reduce the incidence of tuberculosis in the state by providing effective prevention, detection, treatment and educational services. Examinations and treatment are available free of charge.

For more information on tuberculosis or the program’s services and activities, call 808-832-5731 or visit health.hawaii.gov/tb.

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