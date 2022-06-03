Submit Release
June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license!  Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June.  And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!

Location

Week to be Stocked

Number of Trout

Montpelier Reservoir (Stocking tiger trout!)

May 30-Jun 3

1000

Kelly Park Pond      

Jun 6-10

250

Montpelier Creek              

Jun 6-10

500

Montpelier Rearing Pond  

Jun 6-10

250

Blackfoot River (Below Government Dam, Cutthroat, Sagehen, and Graves Cr. campgrounds)

Jun 6-10

1500

Bear River
(At bridge below Oneida Dam and at Red Point)

Jun 6-10

1500

Snake River, Lake Walcott to American Falls Dam
(At Three Layer Park)

Jun 6-10

6500

Crystal Springs Pond        

Jun 6-10

375

Edson Fichter Pond

Jun 6-10

950

Bannock Reservoir 

Jun 13-17

1500

Pebble Creek         

Jun 13-17

1000

Portneuf River
(Above Lava Hot Springs)

Jun 13-17

1250

Portneuf River
(In Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek)

Jun 13-17

330

Mill Creek    

Jun 13-17

500

Montpelier Creek              

Jun 13-17

500

Montpelier Rearing Pond  

Jun 13-17

250

Little Valley Reservoir       

Jun 13-17

1500

Edson Fichter Pond          

Jun 20-24

950

Bannock Reservoir           

Jun 20-24

1500

Crystal Springs Pond                   

Jun 20-24

375

East Fork Rock Creek       

Jun 27 – Jul 1

500

Bear River
(At bridge below Oneida Dam and at Red Point)

Jun 27 – Jul 1

2000

Cub River
(At Willow Flat)

Jun 27 – Jul 1

1000


Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

  • Bannock Reservoir – 1500 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
  • Bear River below Oneida Dam – 3,500 rainbow trout.  These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam.  This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.  Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Red Point Campground.  10 developed sites are available on a first come, first served basis.
     
  • Cub River - 1,000 rainbow trout.  This beautiful little river is located south of Preston.  All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.
     
  • Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 tiger trout.  This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6,500 feet.  It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

