THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 2022

MONDAY, JUNE 6, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (12 bills)

H.R. 6087 – Improving Access to Workers’ Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act of 2022 (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) Improving Access to Workers’ Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act of 2022 (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) H.R. 7352 – PPP and Bank Fraud Enforcement Harmonization Act of 2022 (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) H.R. 7334 – COVID-19 EIDL Fraud Statute of Limitations Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business) – COVID-19 EIDL Fraud Statute of Limitations Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business) H.R. 5879 – Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act of 2021 (Rep. Newman – Small Business) – Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act of 2021 (Rep. Newman – Small Business) H.R. 7622 – Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act of 2022 (Rep. Crow – Small Business) – Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act of 2022 (Rep. Crow – Small Business) H.R. 7664 – Supporting Small Business and Career and Technical Education Act of 2022 (Rep. Williams (TX) – Small Business) – Supporting Small Business and Career and Technical Education Act of 2022 (Rep. Williams (TX) – Small Business) H.R. 7670 – Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act (Rep. Houlahan – Small Business) – Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act (Rep. Houlahan – Small Business) H.R. 7694 – Strengthening Subcontracting for Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Stauber – Small Business) – Strengthening Subcontracting for Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Stauber – Small Business) S. 3823 – Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) – Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) H.R. 7776 – Water Resources Development Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Water Resources Development Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.Con.Res. 88 – Authorizing the use of the Capitol Grounds for the Greater Washington Soap Box Derby (Rep. Hoyer – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Authorizing the use of the Capitol Grounds for the Greater Washington Soap Box Derby (Rep. Hoyer – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 7667 – Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) – Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

H.R. 7910 – Protecting Our Kids Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2377 – Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2022 (Rep. McBath – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

