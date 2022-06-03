Work ramps up on Keating Cross Road flyover project

CANADA, June 3 - Improved safety and traffic flow are en route for families and commuters as the Province commits $57.6 million to build the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project.

The $76.8-million project is being delivered in partnership with the Government of Canada and the District of Central Saanich. The Government of Canada will contribute as much as $16.7 million through the New Building Canada Fund’s National Regional Project stream.

“Investments in road infrastructure ensure Canadians have access to alternative and safe options for commuting,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Adding a flyover overpass in Saanich will create jobs, reduce travel time and build stronger communities. Our government is proud to help support a strong regional economy.”

The project will replace the northbound left turn onto Keating Cross Road with a flyover overpass, eliminating the need to turn across busy highway traffic and reducing congestion. This improves access for neighbourhoods and businesses in the Keating area, including the Keating Business Park, which supports more than 3,000 jobs. It will also allow people to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families.

“This project will help make Highway 17 safer for everyone who uses it and will help decrease congestion and improve connectivity for residents and local businesses,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The Patricia Bay Highway plays a critical role in connecting communities on the south Island to the services and goods they depend on, and I’m excited for work to get underway.”

Project features include:

installation of bus-on-shoulder facilities that support future plans for bus rapid transit on the Patricia Bay Highway;

realignment of the southbound on-ramp to Victoria to make it safer for drivers getting onto the highway;

widening of Keating Cross Road and construction of a new sidewalk on one side to support active transportation, such as biking or walking; and

closures on Highway 17 at East Saanich Road, Martindale Road and Danica Place to improve safety for all travellers.

The final design is nearing completion and the project tender is expected to be posted by fall. Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2025.

“Council appreciates the recent provincial investments in Central Saanich, and we look forward to celebrating the elimination of the left turn across the highway,” said Ryan Windsor, mayor, Central Saanich. “We are immensely pleased that this safety improvement is around the corner for residents, businesses and peninsula visitors.”

Improving the Highway 17 corridor is a priority identified in the South Island Transportation Strategy, an integrated approach to travel choices by increasing the infrastructure needed to build connections and capacity and improve safety and choices for sustainable travel.

Learn More:

Learn more about the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project: gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass

Learn more about the South Island Transportation Strategy: https://gov.bc.ca/southislandtransportationstrategy