Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,928 in the last 365 days.

Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

MAUSTON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a critical incident that occurred in the Township of New Lisbon, Wis. the morning of Friday, June 3, 2022.

 

On Friday, June 3 at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying law enforcement of an armed person and two shots fired in a Township of New Lisbon residence. The caller had exited the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.

 

Following failed attempts to negotiate with the individual in the home, at approximately 10:17 a.m. the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the residence and located the homeowner, a sixty-eight-year-old male, deceased. A fifty-six-year-old male was located in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the individual was transported to a medical facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

 

This incident appears to be a targeted act. There is no immediate danger to the public.

 

Names of the involved individuals are being withheld until family notifications are complete.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and the FBI.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Juneau County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.