Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

MAUSTON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a critical incident that occurred in the Township of New Lisbon, Wis. the morning of Friday, June 3, 2022.

On Friday, June 3 at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying law enforcement of an armed person and two shots fired in a Township of New Lisbon residence. The caller had exited the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.

Following failed attempts to negotiate with the individual in the home, at approximately 10:17 a.m. the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the residence and located the homeowner, a sixty-eight-year-old male, deceased. A fifty-six-year-old male was located in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the individual was transported to a medical facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

This incident appears to be a targeted act. There is no immediate danger to the public.

Names of the involved individuals are being withheld until family notifications are complete.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and the FBI.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Juneau County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.