ZANE Productions Pumps Life Into The World Of Robotics
UBTECH finds a director to inspire parents toward STEM Education
I see every project as an opportunity to go on a creative adventure with my clients and my team.”LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UBTECH marketing team had a specific vision for launching their newest Jimu Robot Kits. The company sought Director ZANE to lead the commercial video production because of his knack for inspirational storytelling.
UBTECH Robotics is the global leader in intelligent humanoid robots. The company's interactive robots accelerate STEM education for children, the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The campaign aims to inspire parents to invest in STEM learning devices for their children at a young age.
Director ZANE brings the product to life with a montage of diverse children playing with the varied Jimu Robot Kits and fast-forwards to them as adults, using the same skills they learned from the robots. These smart robots aspire to create a generation of intelligent children by having them explore engineering and robotics at a young age. The commercial, brilliantly shot by Director ZANE, has seamless visual effects and inspires any parent who watches to head to the Apple Store to pick a Jimu Robot Kit.
“We sit with our clients to understand their goals only to deliver video production services that achieve their objectives. In this case, we needed to bring emotion to the world of technology to inspire parents.” said Director ZANE. “We are always looking for ways to make the digital world more accessible through creative vision while retaining the human element. This was a great first step, especially since virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are becoming more popular. My goal is to become a creative leader in that space by intriguing people using exciting visuals and captivating stories.”
About ZANE Productions
ZANE Productions is an award-winning full-service video production company in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in commercial videos, music videos, corporate videos, and digital content. They've delivered over 250 videos since the Summer of 2015, and they’ve worked with Marvel, Samsung, UFC, Markwins Beauty, Segway, and many more. They aim to produce high-quality videos that are appealing, entertaining, and effective.
For more information, visit: www.zane-productions.com
Talyn Fiore
ZANE Productions
