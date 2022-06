STATE OF IDAHO

IDAHO STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Notice is hereby given that the Idaho State Seed Lab Advisory Board has

scheduled a regular meeting as follows:

DATE OF MEETING: June 13, 2022

TIME: 11:00 am MST

PLACE: Shore Lodge McCall or Virtual Attendance through WebEx

For more information:

