Intent to Award Sole Source: Building Changes

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Building Changes. The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2022, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $76,000.00 contract period. See attached.
